Roundup: Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio Dating; Emmy Ratings Hit New Low; T.J. Watt Avoids Surgery
Alex Jones faces second trial over Sandy Hook claims ... Republicans rip Lindsey Graham's abortion bill ... Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace ... Stocks plummet after worse than expected inflation report ... Ukrainians in reclaimed towns describe Russian disarray ... U.S. official says the Russians are in trouble ... Twitter investors back Elon Musk's takeover bid ... Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are dating ...10 things the cameras missed at the Emmys ... Emmy ratings hit a record low ... Jean-Luc Godard dead at 91 ... Colts cut Rodrigo Blankenship ... T.J. Watt avoids pec surgery, out six weeks ... Aces win Game 2 of WNBA Finals ... Aaron Judge hits 56th, 57th home runs ... Robert Sarver suspended by NBA for one year, fined $10 million ...
NFL power rankings after Week 1 [Sports Illustrated]
What we learned about each NFL team in Week 1 [CBS Sports]
At this point, what are standards for NBA or NFL? [Yahoo Sports]
Mike Martz slammed Justin Fields [FanSided]
Jean-Luc Godard was cinema's north star [The New Yorker]
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman make the game feel important, no matter who is playing [The Big Lead]
Mike Camerlengo breaks down Zack and Slater's Bayside Brawl.
History in Japan.
A cool throwback from Scott Hanson. He called his shot, didn't he?
Queen -- "Bohemian Rhapsody" (Live Aid 1985)