Roundup: Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper Attending Oscars; Josh Allen Franchise Tagged; Steelers Out on Justin Fields
Joe Biden, Donald Trump win big on Super Tuesday ... Nikki Haley won the Vermont primary ... Adam Schiff and Steve Garvey advance to California Senate race ... Kyrsten Sinema won't run for re-election ... Stock futures rise after Tuesday sell-off ... Impact of Texas wildfire could last years ... Ukraine is now fighting Russia in Sudan ... Iditarod champion killed and gutted a moose ... Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper to attend Oscars together ... Star Tours to add "Mandalorian," Andor," and "Ashoka" plots ... The "Young Sheldon" universe is expanding ... Seahawks cut Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, Will Dissly ... Purdue clinched the Big Ten title ... Steelers not interested in Justin Fields ... Jaguars put franchise tag on Josh Allen ... Colts franchise tagged Michael Pittman Jr. ...
MLB The Show has a new feature for 2024...
Netflix's miniseries Ripley has a trailer.
The trailer for HBO's Dan Wheldon documentary The Lionheart is out.
Apple TV+'s Sugar has a trailer.
