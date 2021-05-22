Giants Broadcaster Mike Krukow Didn't Like Trevor Bauer's Sword Celebration
Trevor Bauer has been doing his emphatic "sword celebration" when he strikes out opposing batters all season. On Friday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants faced off, he broke out a particularly demonstrative version of it that didn't go over well.
After striking out Alex Dickerson to end the fourth inning, Bauer stopped on his way off the mound, paused and acted like he was sheathing a sword. Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow didn't like it one bit.
Krukow was caught on mic saying, "That's weak" after Bauer celebrated the K.
Check it out:
Giants play-by-play man John Miller moved past Krukow's commentary, but it's clear the former All-Star pitcher isn't a fan of Bauer's antics.
Bauer's demeanor on the mound has rubbed people around MLB the wrong way for years, but to his credit he's willing to take it back from hitters in the form of bat flips, etc. Krukow doesn't fall into the category of people who enjoy Bauer.
The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner was excellent in the game, going 6.1 innings, allowing two hits, one unearned run and striking out 11 while walking four.
The 69-year-old Krukow has been a full-time broadcaster since 1994 and has won seven Emmys. He usually works with Duane Kuiper, but was on the call with Miller Friday night.