Giants Security Guard Couldn't Believe Kayvon Thibodeaux Dropped the Easiest Pick-Six of All Time
By Liam McKeone
The New York Giants' defense put Sam Howell in the torture chamber on Sunday. The Washington Commanders' offensive line, which has struggled all season to protect Howell, completely collapsed in the face of a fairly talented defensive front and gave up a whopping five sacks in the first half on Sunday's contest. Things did not get any better in the second half, but their failure to protect Howell led to a funny series of events.
Howell and the Commanders were backed up against their own goal line in the third quarter, down 14-7. Howell dropped back and immediately got flushed out of the pocket. He was hit as he tried to throw the ball, leading to a wobbly fly ball that came down right into the arms of Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was so alone he could have walked into the end zone.
But Thibodeaux dropped it.
Absolutely brutal. The view from behind Thibodeaux showed a Giants security guard who was in agony after witnessing the drop.
Tremendous content. Regardless of rooting interest that is how pretty much everybody reacted seeing that drop. Definitely the easiest pick-six of all time and Thibodeaux just... dropped it.
As they say, that's why he's playing defense.