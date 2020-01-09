New York Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Won the Press Conference
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 09 2020
Joe Judge was officially introduced as the head coach of the New York Football Giants on Thursday. His introductory press conference was a massive hit with the assembled media, who ate up his cliches and nods to East Rutherford's working class. Fans watching at home also loved his no-nonsense attitude and vow to put a team on the field that would play hard.
For fans expecting some new-aged, fancy-pants offense for Daniel Jones, forget about it. Judge is going to personally come out on the field and punch you in the nose for 60 minutes. And anyone who isn't willing to do the same can find another team.
It is unclear if Judge even had a Wikipedia page before last week, but for the last decade, he has been working for Nick Saban and Bill Belichick, almost exclusively as a special teams assistant. During his time with Saban and Belichick, he learned one important thing - run and stop the run. I guess that's two things, but was enough to impress Giants GM Dave Gettleman.
Toughness. Running. Representing the city you don't actually play in. This is how you win a press conference in New York. Now let's strap on our pads and run head-first into the future of New York Giants football. And if you don't like it, Joe Judge will show you the door.