Joe Judge Compares Giants Season to Submarine, Further Proving He Has No Idea What He's Doing
The New York Giants are off to yet another terrible start in 2021. After getting blown the hell out by the Los Angeles Rams on their home turf, New York is 1-5 with no hope on the horizon. It must be said the injury gods have not been kind to Big Blue this year, and especially recently; the Giants lost both Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay to injuries in the first half of last week's game and Daniel Jones' concussion kept him off the practice field until today.
But Joe Judge's team is inept in all three phases of the game. It is hard to watch most weeks. The Giants had a similar start last season and then made a playoff push in the second half of the year, so all hope is technically not yet lost. This team is bad, though. No doubt about it.
And Judge did not seem overly concerned about it all after Sunday's 38-11 drubbing. He smiled and said there was a lot of football left to be played, then compared the Giants' season to... a submarine.
I don't know what that means!
It's impossible to understand what the Giants see in Judge. His players seem to like him, but that's about it. Schematically they're poor on both sides of the ball. They don't seem terribly well-prepared on a week-to-week basis and the effort was lacking big-time in their latest loss. Dave Gettleman has done his coach no favors with his roster management, but Judge checks no boxes. Except for being well-liked by the management, I guess.
The Judge experience continues, to the chagrin of everyone with the displeasure of watching the Giants each week.