Giannis to Warriors Rumor Starts After Bucks Star Says Other Team's Name Out Loud
Giannis Antetokounmpo's season ended early after the Milwaukee Bucks were upset by the Miami Heat. While Giannis didn't consider the season a failure and was heavily praised for saying so, it's still worth considering what losing to an 8-seed in the first round means for the team's future. I mean, they did fire coach Mike Budenholzer, so someone in the organization clearly felt there was maybe a little bit of failure involved.
With that in mind, there's a new video making the rounds where Giannis was streaming on something and a fan told him to go the Warriors and Giannis tells someone else in the room about it and reacts by saying, "Hey man."
What more do you need to see? Giannis has two years left on his deal before he has a player option so he's clearly planning to turn down $51.9 million in 2025 so he can go play with Stephen Curry, who will be 37-years old and in the last year of his latest deal, making $59.6 million. Or maybe he just wants to play with Jordan Poole who will be making $31 million that season.
Of course, maybe Giannis, who posted on Instagram yesterday about looking forward to next season in Milwaukee, is about to force a trade to Golden State. You know, if he doesn't force his way to the Knicks.
Much to consider.