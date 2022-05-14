Check Out This Spectacular Travel Giannis Antetokounmpo Got Away With Against Boston
The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks to force Game 7 in Massachusettes on Sunday. Jayson Tatum had to have an all-time performance (46 points) in order to overcome Giannis Antetokounmpo's all-time performance (44 points, 20 rebounds) While Tatum got the win, Giannis got away with an all-time great travel. Just look at this.
The problem with Giannis is that, basically, he is just impossible. He's huge and fast and at full speed you're not 100% certain that's a travel. Then you slow it down and realize, yeah, that was somewhere between six and nine steps right there depending on where you start your count.
It's clearly a very blatant travel, but he's got the ball so far away from his feet that it's understandable if an official can't fit both into his field of vision. Besides, it looked awesome and who wants to F up the flow of a game by calling a travel? We've got block / charge calls for that.