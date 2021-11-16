Did Giannis Just Open the Door to Leaving Milwaukee in a GQ Interview?
Giannis Antetokounmpo has a big profile in GQ magazine. The interview features some pictures of Giannis in some very nice outfits wearing items such as a $425 hat, $900 sweater, $625 sunglasses and a $2,250 pair of shorts. It also features a quote that is going to reignite the Will Giannis Leave Milwaukee conversation. Via GQ:
In the end Giannis decided to stay in Milwaukee because it was difficult. And then, improbably, the Bucks won. “One challenge was to bring a championship here and we did,” he told me. “It was very hard, but we did. Very, very hard. I just love challenges. What’s the next challenge? The next challenge might not be here.” It’s not that he doesn’t love Milwaukee, he said. But he was always wary of things becoming too easy. “Me and my family chose to stay in this city that we all love and has taken care of us—for now,” Giannis said. “In two years, that might change. I’m being totally honest with you. I’m always honest. I love this city. I love this community. I want to help as much as possible.”
Now, in the very next paragraph of the story Giannis' agent says that he doesn't think that means he's considering leaving the Bucks. Just that he's trying to manufacture challenges after accomplishing so much by the time he was 26-years old. Plus, Giannis says two years and he doesn't even have a player option to exercise until the summer of 2025.
So really, who knows. It's years away, but this comment has cracked open the door. He'll be 30 years old and have given Milwaukee a dozen years and at least one championship by then. Maybe he will be ready to move to Los Angeles and become a business man. Or maybe he's just letting his imagination wander and his heart will always be in Milwaukee.
The only thing we know for sure is that as long as his contract has an end date, people will want to talk about him going somewhere else.