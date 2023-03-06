Giannis Antetokounmpo Pulled a Ricky Davis in an Attempt to Notch a Lame Triple-Double
Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his fourth triple-double of the year last night as the Milwaukee Bucks downed the Washington Wizards, 117-111. Technically. But this one was different from all of the other times the two-time MVP filled the stat sheet past its single-digit capacity because it required some last-second shadiness straight out of the Ricky Davis playbook.
Giannis hauled in an errant Corey Kispert triple try with about 10 seconds remaining in the regulation for his ninth rebound to go with 23 points and 13 assists. A great game to be sure yet not the round number that gets everyone excited, improves daily fantasy scores and gets you a specialized graphic from StatMuse.
In these types of situations the only thing to do is run the clock out and have everyone move on with their lives. Instead, Giannis half-heartedly bonked the ball off the base of the backboard and back to himself to secure that precious 10th carom.
This is the type of behavior that get one's ass kicked in your older brother's NBA. Ricky Davis, then of the Cleveland Cavaliers, did it in 2003 and you would have thought he committed a felony by the way it was covered and how his opponents and teammates reacted at the time.
We've progressed as a society. It's probably a good thing that no one got physical with Giannis for breaking one of the NBA's unwritten rules. The triple-double has lost its luster through the years and our ephemeral understanding of a regular-season accomplishment will soon fade. Yet we should be okay saying that such Mickey Mouse actions are entirely lame. Especially by a player of his caliber. Have a little pride in yourself, man.
If there's any good news it's that the decision didn't swing betting props or create all types of homework for the league and sportsbooks to work through. Oh wait, nevermind. According to the rule book, it is sitll illegeal to shoot at the opponent's basket, just like it was when Davis tried it 20 years ago. So it should be really fun if the league takes away this rebound at some point today.
“I was thinking about scoring the ball, but I feel like in those situations it’s best to kind of keep the ball," Antetokounmpo said after the game. "But yeah, I just try to play the game smart and kind of stole one."
Allow me to translate. He wouldn't do it again and he won't do it again.
Someone else probably will though. Combine an increased obsession with stats, contract incentives, wanting to do well for fans who picked you in fantasy, and a general anything-goes vibe in the NBA, and you've got quite a stew going. Perhaps the only thing to done is to remind young hoopers that this is not the way.