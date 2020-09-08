The Odds On Giannis Antetokounmpo's Next Team Are Fascinating
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 08 2020
A lot of people are wondering where Giannis Antetokounmpo would go if he was to leave the Milwaukee Bucks. The best guesses from oddsmakers might surprise you.
Antetokounmpo isn't a free agent until next summer, but could likely force a trade this offseason if he told the Bucks he had no intention of re-signing with them after the 2020-21 season. That scenario would likely mirror what went down with Anthony Davis and the Pelicans during the summer of 2019.
So where is he most likely to wind up? According to SportsBetting.ag, there are a few frontrunners and some will likely take you by surprise.
Here are the 10 favorites according to the latest odds:
Miami Heat: 3/1
Toronto Raptors: 4/1
New Orleans Pelicans: 5/1
New York Knicks: 5/1
Philadelphia 76ers: 5/1
Boston Celtics: 8/1
Los Angeles Clippers: 8/1
Dallas Mavericks: 10/1
Los Angeles Lakers: 10/1
Golden State Warriors: 12/1
The Heat have been a rumored destination for a few weeks now, and Toronto has always been thought of as a player. There are some teams on here that seem crazy though. The Pelicans and the Clippers stand out. Why would he go to New Orleans, a perennially disappointing franchise in a small market. Doesn't he have that already in Milwaukee? The Clippers will almost certainly not have the salary cap space to land him and neither will the Lakers.
One of the big surprises here is the Warriors who have always been rumored as a potential destination. Oddsmakers apparently don't agree, as they're on the outside looking in.
We'll see what happens. It's entirely likely Giannis wants to stay with the only franchise he's ever known. If he's unhappy, the Bucks will likely make whatever changes he wants to see happen to improve things.