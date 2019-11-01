Getting to Know High Energy Gambling Personality Nick Kostos By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 01 2019

Nick Kostos, who makes weekly gambling videos for SI and co-host's You Better You Bet on Entercom's Radio.com sports digital channel on weekdays, joins the podcast this week! We discussed:

- His belief that the Packers have voodoo and may or may not have made a live sacrifice.

- Path through college, radio production, and CBS Sports HQ to Entercom and SI.

- NFL futures

- The intricate process for how he does his hair

- A lifetime of big energy

- Why rain is in fact bad

Hope you enjoy!

