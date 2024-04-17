How to Get FanDuel D.C. $150 Bonus Bet Promo for New Users
FanDuel is now live in Washington D.C. and you can claim $150 in guaranteed bonus bets today!
You can claim $150 in guaranteed bonus bets to bet on anything from the NBA and NHL playoffs to the MLB season and much more, and it only takes a $5 bet to unlock your bonus.
FanDuel Washington D.C. Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
None needed
How to Claim FanDuel Washington D.C. Promo
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus at FanDuel:
- Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
That’s it!
You can bet on anything and it doesn’t matter if your wager wins or loses. You’ll get $150 in bonus bets as long as you deposit $10 or more and put $5 or more on your first wager.
What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
Your bonus bets are guaranteed with this offer from FanDuel, so you should know what you’re working with!
This is the only way you can cash in betting on sports with no risk!
Of course, the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you since it’s house credit, but your winnings will be real cash that you can either withdraw or use for more wagers.
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
FanDuel will present you with an option to apply bonus credit any time you go to place a bet.
Simply select your best bet to add it to your bet slip. Then, make sure to click the bonus option, type in how much you want to risk and place the bet.
You can spend your bonus bets on any wager available at FanDuel, but keep in mind that you cannot combine them with other promotions and your bonus bets expire seven days after you initially received them.
Is Sports Betting Legal in Washington D.C.?
Yes, sports betting is legal in Washington D.C.
As of April 15, 2024, FanDuel is now available for residents of the district!
Is FanDuel Legit in Washington D.C.?
Yes. FanDuel is the primary sports betting app in Washington D.C. and it’s the most popular sportsbook in the nation.
Is FanDuel Legal in Washington D.C.?
Yes. As of April 15, 2024, FanDuel is legal in Washington D.C.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Washington D.C.?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in Washington D.C. except you cannot bet on teams located in the district, like Georgetown.
What is the Best Washington D.C. Sportsbook?
FanDuel is the primary provider of online sports betting in Washington D.C.
And it’s the most popular sportsbook in the nation for a reason! You’ll love their easy-to-use app, big-time promotions and the wide array of betting lines on all of your favorite sports.
FanDuel is the only online sports betting platform in Washington D.C. but you can bet with both BetMGM and Caesars at retail sportsbooks in the district.
Best Washington D.C. Sportsbook Bonus Promo
FanDuel has the best welcome bonus available in Washington D.C., but that doesn’t mean you want to ignore the other offers!
Here are the other top welcome bonuses available to you today at retail sportsbooks in Washington D.C.
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.