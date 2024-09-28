Georgia vs Alabama live stream, TV channel, time, channel, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
One of the biggest matchups of the season is about to go down on Saturday night. The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs are hitting the road to face the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
The history between these two SEC powerhouses is as intense as it gets. Alabama leads the all-time series 43-26-4, winning 8 of the last 9 meetings. That run of dominance by the Tide includes their 26-23 win in the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 8, 2018.
Georgia’s only recent victory against Alabama came in the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 10, 2022, when the Bulldogs won 33-18 to finally put a dent in Alabama’s armor.
Tune in tonight and catch all the action on Saturday night under the lights in Week 5.
Georgia vs Alabama
- Date: Saturday, September 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch NCAAF Games Live | Stream free on Fubo)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Georgia (-1) vs Alabama
