Georgia Tech vs Louisville: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-1, 1-1 ACC) hit the road to take on the Louisville Cardinals (2-0, 0-0) at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, and with both teams looking to make a statement, this is one matchup you won’t want to miss!
After suffering their first loss of the season in a tough 31-28 road game against Syracuse, Georgia Tech came back with a vengeance, absolutely dismantling VMI in a 59-7 blowout.
The Louisville Cardinals are fresh off a bye week and have steamrolled their competition so far. They’ve outscored their opponents by a jaw-dropping 111-14 over two games against FCS schools Austin Peay and Jacksonville State.
Georgia Tech vs. #19 Lousiville
- Date: Saturday, September 21
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Georgia Tech vs. #19 Lousiville (-8.5)
O/U: 56.5
