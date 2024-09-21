The Big Lead

Georgia Tech vs Louisville: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

Catch all the college football action this week between Georgia Tech vs Louisville live on Saturday.

By Kilty Cleary

Louisville Cardinals tight end Jamari Johnson (11) celebrates his play during their game against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
Louisville Cardinals tight end Jamari Johnson (11) celebrates his play during their game against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-1, 1-1 ACC) hit the road to take on the Louisville Cardinals (2-0, 0-0) at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, and with both teams looking to make a statement, this is one matchup you won’t want to miss!

After suffering their first loss of the season in a tough 31-28 road game against Syracuse, Georgia Tech came back with a vengeance, absolutely dismantling VMI in a 59-7 blowout.

The Louisville Cardinals are fresh off a bye week and have steamrolled their competition so far. They’ve outscored their opponents by a jaw-dropping 111-14 over two games against FCS schools Austin Peay and Jacksonville State.

Georgia Tech vs. #19 Lousiville

  • Date: Saturday, September 21
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM 

Georgia Tech vs. #19 Lousiville (-8.5)

O/U: 56.5

