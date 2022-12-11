Referees Completely Blow Touchdown Call in Final Minute of Georgia High School State Championship
Yesterday afternoon, Sandy Creek and Cedar Grove faced off in Georgia's 3A high school football championship game. Late in the matchup, Sandy Creek was down 17-14 but had the ball at the goal line with less than a minute to go. The quarterback took off on a designed run on third-and-goal and appeared to be stopped well short of the sideline.
It was called a touchdown. The Cedar Grove defenders could not believe it.
If you are the more forgiving type and believe the referees might have seen something we didn't from the sideline view, well... You'd be wrong.
Yikes. Just a blown call, no way around it. Sandy Creek win the game, 21-17.
A brutal beat for the Cedar Grove players.