George Kittle Absconded With an Entire Turkey After Postgame Interview
By Kyle Koster
George Kittle didn't exactly light up the stat sheet in the San Francisco 49ers' 31-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, catching three passes for 19 yards while Christian McCaffrey did most of the heavy lifting. But all that blocking and route-running caused him to work up quite an appetite — the kind that could only be satisfied by absconding with a entire turkey while doing a postgame interview with NBC's Melissa Stark.
Like some sort of modern-day Robin Hood, the tight end graciously savored the fruits of victory with some fans, none of whom could have ever expected to be showered with slow-roasted meat from one of the game's premier players. Or maybe they are superweird and knew they'd trained their entire life to take a tryptophan bath on national television.
Make no mistake, Kittle is a cool looking dude. He's also looks exactly like the type of wide-eyed free spirit one might see hustling around with an entire bird and complete unpredictablity. Totally on-brand. The type of dude who puts the protein in front of his place setting and then jokingly asks what everyone else is going to be eating for Thanksgiving. Every gathering needs one of these people.