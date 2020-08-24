George Hill: Going to Bubble Took Focus Off Social Justice Issues
By Liam McKeone | Aug 24 2020
The NBA Bubble was created to help bring back basketball in the midst of a global pandemic. But for the players participating, it also represented an opportunity to call attention to issues of social justice in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. In the month since arriving in Orlando, players from all teams have used this platform to call for justice for Breonna Taylor and draw the spotlight to the various issues that plague this country and affect them in ways few can understand.
On Sunday, an unarmed black man named Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The video circulated social media and led to another outbreak of widespread protests against institutional racism and police brutality against the black community. The Milwaukee Bucks posted a statement condemning the actions of police in their state. After Game 4 of the Bucks-Magic series, George Hill was asked about the shooting by reporters. Here's what he had to say.
Hill was not the only NBA player to broadcast his disgust and frustration with yet another instance of police brutality against the black community going viral. Donovan Mitchell tweeted out his anger earlier in the day on Monday, reiterating Hill's point that none of the basketball matters in comparison to problems in the country rearing their ugly heads, time and time again.
Hill's frustration is evident and this will undoubtedly only be the first of many statements put forward by NBA athletes over the coming days and weeks.