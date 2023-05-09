Gary Payton II Appeared to Throw Up In His Mouth Before Leaving the Floor During Game 4
Gary Payton II started Game 4 of the Golden State Warriors - Los Angeles Lakers Western Conference Semifinals series on Monday night. He played 13 minutes in the first half, but at one point in the first quarter he ran off the floor in the middle of play. If you were watching the game, you might have seen Draymond Green pass the ball to the Lakers' bench. (Video below) That's because Payton was running to the locker room instead of to the open spot.
I guess it's a good sign that he returned to the game, but between this and the mysterious Kevon Looney illness, maybe the Warriors should take a few days off to get healthy.
Here's that Draymond pass.
Considering the circumstances, his confusion makes complete sense.