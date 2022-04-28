Garrett Wilson Wore Pearls and One Hell of a Suit to the Draft
Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson is projected to be taken within the top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft. It will be a life-changing night for the 21-year-old, and he dressed to match the occasion. Wilson is rocking three strands of pearls and a two-toned Prada suit.
Check this out:
And here are some shots of Wilson with Ohio State teammate Chris Olave:
An unconventional look to be sure but the man is rocking it well.
Wilson is projected by many to be the first receiver taken in this year's draft. He blew up as a junior with the Buckeyes, hauling in 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns. The 6-foot wide out bolstered his stock by running a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine. His stock has had helium ever since.
It should be a great night for the young man and kudos to him for the bold fashion choice.