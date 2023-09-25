Broncos' Lineman Sums Up Seven Devastating Years in Denver: 'All I've Done is Lost.'
The Broncos stink.
The Denver Broncos surrendered 70 points to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. It was just the third time in NFL history a team scored 70 points in a regular season game and it was one of the more lopsided scores you'll ever see in a professional football game. Following the game left tackle Garett Bolles was asked about his emotions and gave a pretty depressing assessment of the state of things in Denver.
"Shit. Shit. It's uh... tired of losing, man. I've been here for seven years and all I've done is lost. It's frustrating."
All I've done is lost is the antithesis of DJ Khaled's all I do is win. Just a horribly depressing way to look at things, but also a great quote. It's the kind of saying that belongs on a demotivational poster or an ironic decorative pillow.
And it's kind of true. The Broncos are currently 0-3, despite the arrival of Sean Payton. Going back to last season the Broncos have lost 14 of their last 17 games. Since the Broncos picked Bolles with the 20th selection in the 2017 NFL Draft the team has gone 35-66. They are the fourth-worst team in the NFL over that stretch. And when you look past the numbers to the names it only gets worse.
In Bolles' career he has been tasked with protecting the backsides of Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler, Paxton Lynch, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock, Brandon Allen, Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien, Teddy Bridgewater and now Russell Wilson. Oh, and one time wide receiver Kendall Hinton started at QB.
Compare that with two years before Bolles arrived when the Broncos won the Super Bowl with Peyton Manning. That happened in the last decade. Denver lost just 14 total regular season games in four seasons with Manning. It seems like a lifetime ago, but really it was when Bolles was still in college. When he was drafted the Broncos were coming off a 9-7 season. They haven't finished .500 since.
Bolles and the rest of the team probably thought things were turning around when they traded for Wilson last year. And then again when they lured Sean Payton back to the sideline this year. Unforunately, all they've done is lost.