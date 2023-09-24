Dan Orlovsky Was Thrilled Gardner Minshew Stepped Out the Back of the End Zone
The Indianapolis Colts trailed the Baltimore Ravens by three points with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter in Week 4. Backed up to their own two, Gardner Minshew dropped back to pass and stepped out of bounds for a safety. The phone of ESPN's Dan Orlovsky proceeded to melt.
Orlovsky is known for one thing and one thing only: running out the back of the end zone during an NFL game. It's like Jason Biggs and the pie and it doesn't matter how good an analyst Orlovsky is or how nice or funny a guy he is. He was in the NFL for a decade and all anyone ever wants to talk about is the time he ran out the back of the end zone.
Minshew only barely touched the paint outside the end zone on Sunday, but that was enough. It was a quarterback pulling an Orlovsky and that's all there was to it. Everyone jumped at the opportunity to throw around Orlovsky's name and tweet at him as if he hadn't seen it himself.
And Orlovsky had seen it. '
It's adorable that he thinks this means he's "off the hook." Because he's not. This will forever be an Orlovsky.