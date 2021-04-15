Five 'Game of Thrones' Sequels, Prequels and Spin-offs That Will Never Make it to HBO
The official Twitter account of HBO's Game of Thrones has remained active since the series finale two years ago. On Wednesday they simply tweeted, "Winter is coming," the words of House Stark. It was also the name of the very first episode of the series. Considering it's April, it likely has more to do with the Game of Thrones seasons than the changing seasons. So some people got excited thinking HBO was going to remake the disastrous final season.
George R.R. Martin, the creator of the A Song of Ice and Fire series, recently signed a new five-year, eight-figure deal with HBO to work on the five projects that will exist in the extended Game of Thrones Universe. Keeping in mind Martin is 72-years-old and still has two ASOIAF books left to write as well as the Wild Cards series he's working on which recently moved from Hulu to Peacock. Keep in mind it's been a full decade since the last ASOIAF book was published so feel free to doubt Martin's ability to make any of these properties actually come to life.
The real question is, how likely are all the rumored spin-offs to actually happen? There has already been one failed pilot for a Game of Thrones prequel with Naomi Watts that was scrapped in 2019. Do any of the currently proposed spin-offs have any real chance to even eventually exist? Let's take a look.
House of the Dragon
There's a cast and people being paid to write and direct and produce and all that stuff. Production is supposed to start this spring (hey, it's the spring right now!) and the show could air as soon as 2022. This one actually looks like it will happen, so good for Martin. We really did need to see what was going on with the Targaryens were doing 300 years before the events of the original series.
The Tales of Dunk and Egg
Based on three short stories written by Martin about Ser Duncan the Tall and a young Aegon V Targaryen that takes place between House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones. Apparently there were people asking for this back in 2017, but that was also when people weren't actively angry at the show so who knows what the demand for something like this which features no one from the original series years after the disappointing end.
Untitled Flea Bottom Series
There are no details. No one is attached. No one asking for this. Someone at HBO simply wrote "Flea Bottom series" on a piece of paper one day and then probably brought it up in a pitch meeting when they didn't have any real ideas. They can just do this over and over. Workplace comedy set at The Wall. Family-based sitcom at Winterfell. A travel food show starring Hot Pie in a Guy Fieri-type role. A documentary about medieval England. You can say any of these things and no one will bat an eye.
9 Voyages / Sea Snake Series
Here's what The Hollywood Reporter has on the series, which would be a spin-off of a spin-off:
One of the projects, working title 9 Voyages, is from Rome creator Bruno Heller and follows Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka The Sea Snake, the Lord of the Tides and head of House Velaryon. The character also appears in the upcoming greenlit GoT prequel House of the Dragon, where he's played by actor Steve Toussaint. So this effort represents a potential spinoff of a character from a series that hasn't yet been shot (let alone aired).
Got that? It's a spin-off of a series that hasn't yet been made, built around a character that we don't know if anyone even likes yet. Because the original doesn't exist. Good luck with that!
10,000 Ships / Nymeria Series
This will be an origin story for Dorne based on the "warrior queen Princess Nymeria." She was important enough for Arya to name her direwolf after her and one of the Sand Snakes who were comically bad at fighting was also named Nymeria. Definitely hold your breath for this one.
Untitled Game of Thrones Animated Drama Prequel Series
Seriously. Via The Hollywood Reporter:
No details yet on the subject or style of this animated project, but an animated venture gives a couple of storytelling advantages: It could portray a lavish amount of spectacle beyond even GoT standards, and/or it could tell a story that spans a considerable stretch of time — much of Martin's previously published supplemental materials are in an encyclopedic form that sketches out thousands of years of Westeros history, a breezy storytelling style that's far easier to portray on screen using animation, where producers could quickly introduce various characters and settings and then rapidly move on without having to cast actors or build sets.
No details, but they could draw stuff real easy and there are lots of free ideas that GRRM wrote down when he wasn't advancing the plot towards a conclusion. We certainly love our animated drama series, don't we folks?