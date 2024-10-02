Game 2: Mets vs Brewers live stream, time, channel, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
It’s do-or-die time for the Brewers and potentially celebration night for the Mets! The New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers clash again on Wednesday in Game 2 of their best-of-three NL Wild Card Series, with the first pitch at American Family Field set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Mets have the upper hand, leading the series 1-0, and they’re just one win away from moving on to the NLDS.
Despite playing a doubleheader on Monday, the Mets showed up strong on Tuesday to take an early lead in this series. New York found their rhythm in the 5th inning, where they exploded for 5 runs to grab an 8-4 lead. That momentum carried them the rest of the way, thanks in part to the bullpen, which pitched 3 scoreless innings to close it out.
The Brewers aren’t about to let the Mets walk away with the series, especially not on their home turf. Let’s not forget, the Brewers had taken 2 out of 3 games against the Mets at American Family Field to wrap up their regular season. Milwaukee knows how to handle this Mets lineup, but they’ll need to be at their best tonight to keep their postseason hopes alive.
- Date: Wednesday, October 2
- Time: 7:38 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
New York Mets (+100) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-120)
O/U: 7.5
