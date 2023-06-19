Roundup: Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone'; Wyndham Clark Wins U.S. Open; U.S. Wins CONCACAF Nations League
Wyndham Clark won the U.S. Open ... The U.S. beat Canada to win the CONCACAF Nations League title ... David Freese declines induction into Cardinals Hall of Fame ... Chris Christie continues blasting Trump ... Ukrainian counteroffensive continues gaining ground ... The sad story of this fossil's smile ... Inflation Reduction Act opponents race to overturn programs ... Celebrities are using AI to take control of their own images ... Joe Biden touts pro-union record at 2024 campaign rally ... The trailer for Gal Gadot's "Heart of Stone" is out ... "The Flash" and "Elemental" disappoint at the box office ... First-look at Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" live action series ... Lou Williams retired after 17 seasons ... The Clippers want Chris Paul back ... The Pirates called up top prospect Henry Davis ... Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix ...
Highlights of the USMNT's 2-0 win over Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League final.
Just your average game-saving, 99.5 mph outfield assist from Fernando Tatis Jr.
Highlights from Lance Lynn's 16-strikeout performance from Sunday.
