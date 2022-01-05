Roundup: Gal Gadot Loves Childbirth; U.S. Reaches 1 Million COVID Cases; Jim Harbaugh Could Jump to the NFL
Tim Kaine among hundreds trapped in I-95 snowstorm ... DA won't pursue groping charges against Andrew Cuomo ... Jim Harbaugh could jump to the NFL ... U.S. reaches 1 million daily COVID cases ... Why the mayor of Atlanta walked away ... There's a good chance no one is going to like the new name of the Washington Football Team ... Sun shield fully deployed on James Webb space telescope ... Record 4.5 million Americans quit their job in November ... Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith steps down, teams up with NYT media writer Ben Smith to found news startup ... Jason DeRulo fights two guys who thought he was Usher ... Dow Jones set another record on Tuesday ... Seth Meyers tested positive for COVID-19 ... Gal Gadot really loves childbirth ... France's Bogdanoff twins died of COVID after refusing vaccines ... Bud Dupree issued misdemeanor assault citation ... Baker Mayfield is having shoulder surgery ...
The Eagles have themselves a great guy at quarterback here.
New Troy Aikman beer dropping.
Bringing back a classic with the new Shailene game.
Stone Temple Pilots -- "Lady Picture Show"