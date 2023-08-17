The Big Lead

50 Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names For 2023 NFL Season

By Liam McKeone

Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers / Rich Schultz/GettyImages
The fantasy football season is nearly upon us, which means it's time to start brainstorming the funniest possible team name you can cook up. Having the best name in your league is the biggest honor possible behind actually winning the whole thing and is far less of a luck-based achievement. It's arguably just as satisfying, too. Few things are better than proving you're funnier than your friends.

However, most of us are not comedic geniuses and need a little bit of guidance to come up with the real good stuff. Thus, this list is your starting point. You can rip straight from it or use it as inspiration. There are no rules in this game. From player-specific jokes. to just general NFL puns, here are 50 of the funniest fantasy football names we could cook up. Or found elsewhere on the internet. We aren't comedic geniuses, either.

Funniest Fantasy Football Names

1. Hit Me With Your Prescott

2. Hot Chubb Time Machine

3. My Name Is Watt?

4. Easy Mac And Cheese

5. Tickle Me Ekler

6. Kamara Sutra

7. Bed Bath & Bijan

8. Stairway to Evans

9. Joe Buck Yourself

10. I'm Sorry Smith-Jaxon

11. Pitts And Giggles

12. CeeDeez Nuts

13. Inglorious Staffords

14. Kupp Check

15. Zay My Name

16. Hurts So Good

17. Con Aaron Rodgers

18. Kittle Corn

19. Stroudy With a Chance of Deep Balls

20. High-Speed Chase

21. Living on Burrowed Time

22. Baby Back Gibbs

23. Mahomes Alone 2: Lost in New York

24. Russell Sprouts

25. Ridder Me This

26. Kissing Cousins

27. Bench Don't Kill My Vibe

28. Sacks in the City

29. Tua Legit Tua Quit

30. Cooper Scooper

31. Turn Down For Watt

33. Yippee Ki-Yay Justin Tucker

34. It's Always Runny in Philadelphia

35. Fumbledore

36. Catalina Wine Mixon

37. Kyler Soze

38. Hockenson Loogies

39. No Amon No Cry

40. Diggs In a Blanket

41. OnlyFants

42. Baskin Dobbins

43. Davante's Inferno

44. Knoxed Up

45. Goff Your Rocker

46. Call of Jeudy

47. Wheelin' And Thielen

48. Hole in the Waller

49. I, Tonyan

50. How I Metcalf. Your Mother

And there you have it. You're welcome. Feel free to send a thank-you note when your league congratulates you on your team name.

