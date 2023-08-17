50 Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names For 2023 NFL Season
By Liam McKeone
The fantasy football season is nearly upon us, which means it's time to start brainstorming the funniest possible team name you can cook up. Having the best name in your league is the biggest honor possible behind actually winning the whole thing and is far less of a luck-based achievement. It's arguably just as satisfying, too. Few things are better than proving you're funnier than your friends.
However, most of us are not comedic geniuses and need a little bit of guidance to come up with the real good stuff. Thus, this list is your starting point. You can rip straight from it or use it as inspiration. There are no rules in this game. From player-specific jokes. to just general NFL puns, here are 50 of the funniest fantasy football names we could cook up. Or found elsewhere on the internet. We aren't comedic geniuses, either.
Funniest Fantasy Football Names
1. Hit Me With Your Prescott
2. Hot Chubb Time Machine
3. My Name Is Watt?
4. Easy Mac And Cheese
5. Tickle Me Ekler
6. Kamara Sutra
7. Bed Bath & Bijan
8. Stairway to Evans
9. Joe Buck Yourself
10. I'm Sorry Smith-Jaxon
11. Pitts And Giggles
12. CeeDeez Nuts
13. Inglorious Staffords
14. Kupp Check
15. Zay My Name
16. Hurts So Good
17. Con Aaron Rodgers
18. Kittle Corn
19. Stroudy With a Chance of Deep Balls
20. High-Speed Chase
21. Living on Burrowed Time
22. Baby Back Gibbs
23. Mahomes Alone 2: Lost in New York
24. Russell Sprouts
25. Ridder Me This
26. Kissing Cousins
27. Bench Don't Kill My Vibe
28. Sacks in the City
29. Tua Legit Tua Quit
30. Cooper Scooper
31. Turn Down For Watt
33. Yippee Ki-Yay Justin Tucker
34. It's Always Runny in Philadelphia
35. Fumbledore
36. Catalina Wine Mixon
37. Kyler Soze
38. Hockenson Loogies
39. No Amon No Cry
40. Diggs In a Blanket
41. OnlyFants
42. Baskin Dobbins
43. Davante's Inferno
44. Knoxed Up
45. Goff Your Rocker
46. Call of Jeudy
47. Wheelin' And Thielen
48. Hole in the Waller
49. I, Tonyan
50. How I Metcalf. Your Mother
And there you have it. You're welcome. Feel free to send a thank-you note when your league congratulates you on your team name.