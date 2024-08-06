French Star Hits Crazy Game-Clinching Shot at Paris Olympics
By Joe Lago
The Olympics have a way of forging new heroes with the most unlikely candidates. Representing one's nation on the world's biggest sports stage has a way of inspiring athletes beyond their wildest dreams.
Enter Evan Fournier and his memorable Paris Olympics moment.
During crunch time of France's men's basketball quarterfinal on Tuesday, Fournier singlehandedly held off a late Canada rally to send the hosts to the semifinals and keep their gold-medal hopes alive. The 31-year-old NBA journeyman scored 10 consecutive points to secure the 82-73 victory before a raucous Bercy Arena crowd, and he capped his heroics with his most remarkable shot of the night.
In the game's final minute with the shot clock winding down, Fournier sent the Canadians home with a Steph Curry-like 3-pointer near half court.
The long-distance bomb gave the French a comfortable 76-66 lead with 55 seconds left. Fittingly, Fournier closed out the scoring with two free throws to give him 15 points off the bench on 4-for-8 shooting from the field, including 3-of-6 from deep.
Fournier entered Tuesday's knockout-round showdown having averaged 10.3 points in three games. The 6-foot-6 wing started every contest during France's 3-0 group stage run, but he was dropped from the starting lineup against Canada.
The demotion didn't deter Fournier from contributing when it mattered most. He ended up playing 25 minutes. He also made all four of his free throws and recorded three of France's 19 assists.
Fournier's clutch contribution was timely with the off-night on offense by young phenom Victor Wembanyama, who managed only seven points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Up next for the French is Germany, which defeated Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece 76-63 in the day's first quarterfinal.