Freddie Freeman Doesn't Seem Happy to Be on the Dodgers
Freddie Freeman returned to Atlanta over the weekend as his Los Angeles Dodgers faced his old Braves team. It was an emotional few days for everyone involved, no one more so than Freeman himself. Following that series, Freeman made it clear he misses his old home by firing the agency that represented him in negotiations with the Braves this offseason.
Freeman was a free agent this offseason and the Braves engaged in lengthy negotiations with Casey Close, the lead agent representing Freeman. After weeks of not making progress, Atlanta cut bait and worked a trade with the Oakland Athletics for Matt Olson, then promptly signed him to a long-term contract. Those moves gave the Braves a younger, cheaper long-term replacement for Freeman, who then hit the open market. The move shocked Major League Baseball as virtually everyone expected the former MVP back in Atlanta.
Three days after the Braves landed Olson, Freeman signed a six-year, $162 million deal with the Dodgers. That obviously ended any hope of a return to the only franchise he'd ever played for, and the one he led to a World Series title in 2021.
Now, a few months later, it's clear Freeman didn't get what he wanted. His emotional return to Atlanta showed he never wanted to leave, and by firing his agents he's letting the world know he's not happy how things ended. I'm not saying he hates playing for the Dodgers, but it's clear this is not his preferred situation. He wants to be back in Atlanta.
On Tuesday, Freeman released the following statement:
That doesn't sound like someone who is happy with the way things are going.