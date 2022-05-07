Roundup: Fred Savage Fired From 'The Wonder Years'; Ashley Brewer Covering UFC 274; Chelsea Sold to American Group

‼️ Crash magnet! This is the I-5 SB Union St exit to downtown Seattle. Tunnel curves & pops you out to an intersection.



Michael Basconcillo's video of 17 crashes over several years is now going viral on Reddit!



(Btw poster sped it up 1.5x there, this is the original). (1/2) pic.twitter.com/tk9cQc2QeY