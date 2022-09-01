Fred Couples Takes Another Shot at LIV Golf
LIV Golf continues to ruffle the feathers of long-time PGA Tour pros, and one legend can't help but keep taking shots at the Saudi-backed venture. On Thursday, Fred Couples hopped on Twitter and once again took aim at LIV.
I love that Couples keeps ripping LIV. Previously, he blasted the tour and its CEO and commissioner, Greg Norman. Here's what he had to say about it a few weeks ago:
"All these guys think they’re changing the game and to me it’s comical, it’s really comical. To have music on every tee and have people drinking beers and think that’s cool. I never thought the cast and crew that would do that would be the guys doing it.”
Couples went on to say he had formed strong bonds with players like Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka then said, "And now they're suing us."
And here's what he had to say about Norman:
"And I have a funny feeling I know where it’s coming and it’s coming from their leader, who no one’s liked for 25 years. And that’s not being mean, that’s just — that’s the truth. He’s not a friend of mine, but he never would be because we don’t get along. But he’s running a tour that he thinks is incredible."
The 62-year-old Couples was a huge fan favorite during his playing days. The 1992 Masters champion's opinion carries a lot of weight. And he's throwing it around to repeatedly crush Norman and LIV.