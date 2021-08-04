Frank Reich, Nick Foles Openly Teasing Possible Trade Through Media Quotes
The Indianapolis Colts are facing the possibility of starting this season without Carson Wentz after the quarterback went under the knife to repair a broken bone in his foot earlier this week. Their backup quarterback situation is not exactly ideal if Wentz can't beat the five to 12 week recovery timeline for this particular injury. As it stands, Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley, and Sam Ehlinger will fight for the starting spot if Wentz can't go come September.
That is an underwhelming group, to be kind about it. The Colts have playoff aspirations given the talent at their disposal and how good they've been over the last four years despite a rotating cast of characters under center. The natural next step would be to trade for a more reliable name than the ones above and try to ensure the season doesn't go down the toilet in the first month if Wentz is out for a while.
There are a few possible targets if Indy does go that route, but one familiar face makes more sense than all the others: the man, the myth, the legend, Nick Foles. Foles won a Super Bowl under the tutelage of Frank Reich and is currently the odd man out in Chicago after the Bears took Justin Fields and signed Andy Dalton. It goes to reason that Foles would be open to the idea of getting traded to a team where he has a legit shot to start (even temporarily) and he said as much when asked about it
Foles made sure to be very clear that he is currently a member of the Bears and is very happy and everything so he doesn't get accused of asking for this to happen. Reich had similarly kind things to say about his former protégé, but put up the same guardrails to avoid potential tampering violations.
That last line is certainly telling. This is some very open flirting and it sure seems like a precursor to a transaction being executed.
But, ya know, Foles plays for the Bears. In case you didn't get that the first time.