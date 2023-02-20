Fran McCaffery Ejected After Acting Like a Crazy Person. Again.
Iowa got absolutely blitzed by Northwestern on Sunday, falling to the Wildcats 80-60 at Welsh Ryan Arena. The Hawkeyes were forced to finish the game without head coach Fran McCaffrey who was ejected with 7:26 remaining after arguing with officials. It was yet another example of McCaffery acting like a crazy person on a basketball court.
McCaffery objected to officials not calling a 10-second violation on Northwestern after Iowa ran a full-court press in an attempt to mount a furious comeback. Because officials missed the call, Northwestern got a breakaway dunk to stretch its lead to 61-46. McCaffery then got hit with two technicals and was ejected. To be fair to the 63-year-old coach, it appears he absolutely had a gripe about the no-call, but the way he responded was, frankly, insane.
Here he is raining f-bombs on officials and getting ejected while being held back by his officials.
Another look:
This is classic Fran McCaffery. It's insane how angry he gets. It always looks like he's on the verge of legitimately fighting an official. He's the most combustible personality in college basketball and it's not close.