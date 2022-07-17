FOX Put Yankees and Red Sox Logos Over the 9/11 Memorial During Baseball Night in America Broadcast
The New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox, 14-1, on Saturday night in front of a capacity crowd at Yankees Stadium. The game was broadcast nationally on FOX as the Baseball Night in America game. As part of the opening FOX showed an ariel view of Manhattan which revealed they had put the Yankees and Red Sox logos over the two pools of the 9/11 Memorial.
This was a bad decision. The brief clip was not well-received.
People were so upset that Twitter actually hid some of the images of the graphic and labeled them "potentially sensitive content." It's hard to believe this one made it past the brainstorming phase, but here we are.