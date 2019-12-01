Fox Superimposes Yardlines and Hashmarks At Snowy Packers-Giants Game By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 01 2019

There are few things more glorious than snow football, and we are *officially* at that time of year. The Packers are playing the Giants at snowy MetLife. Today, Fox superimposed the hashmarks and yard lines. They've been doing this for a couple of years, and it's still a transition from when we all had to guess about where on the field the ball was.

It's snowing so hard in the Packers-Giants game that they had to superimpose the hashmarks ? pic.twitter.com/2Wmb2gST7C — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 1, 2019

The reaction so far seems split on whether this is a good or a bad thing -- it's gonna be a matter of personal preference.