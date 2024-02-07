Guardian Angels Rough Up Man During Sean Hannity Interview: 'He's Sucking Concrete'
By Kyle Koster
Sean Hannity somehow scored a live interview with Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa on Tuesday night that provided way more excitement than anyone could have predicted. Hannity noticed some sort of incident happening just off camera as several of Sliwa's guys rushed in with red hats to rough up someone they claim had been shoplifting. The FOX News host followed up later on and Sliwa explained what had transpired out there in Times Square with great pride.
“He had been shoplifting," said Sliwa. “The Guardian Angels spotted him, stopped him, he resisted, and let’s just say we gave him a little pain compliance. His mother back in Venezuela felt the vibrations. He’s sucking concrete, the cops scraped him off the asphalt, he's on his way to jail, but they’ll cut him loose. We gotta take 42nd Street back, Sean. These illegals think they own this street, they think they rule the night. This is our country, if they can't abide by the rules, then we’re gonna kick ’em back from where they came."
"You shoplift, you commit crime, you assault people, you don’t belong in our country and we’re gonna make sure you pay a price for that," he continued. “We gotta fight for what we know is right and you saw a little bit of this. They got a little bit of taste of what the Guardian Angels are gonna do to liberate Times Square from them."
In terms of red meat, this is crimson. One can imagine how many people at home who are old enough to join the Guardian Angels were super fired up to see this on their screens.