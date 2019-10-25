The Big LeadThe Big Lead
FOX NFL Week 8 Schedule and Announcers

By William Pitts | Oct 25 2019

We've already neared the halfway point of the NFL season. And yet it's still seventy degrees where I live. Cripes.

Here is the slate of FOX Sunday games this week.

1:00 PM ET

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills - Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin
New York Giants at Detroit Lions - Kenny Albert, Charles Davis, Pam Oliver
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans - Kevin Kluger, Matt Millen, Shane Bacon
Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons - Sam Rosen, Ronde Barber, Sara Walsh
Los Angeles Chargers at Chicago Bears - Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman, Shannon Spake

4:05 PM ET
Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers - Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth, Jennifer Hale