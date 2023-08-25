FOX NFL Pregame Show and Broadcast Booth Roster
FOX Sports has released NFL coverage plans for 2023
By Kyle Koster
FOX Sports is about to embark on its 30th season of NFL coverage and just released its entire gameplan. There are some new faces among the familiar faces as the network looks to ride the momentum of a successful Super Bowl season with a first-time booth behind the mike for the brightest lights.
FOX NFL Pregame Shows
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is joining FOX NFL Kickoff, airing Sundays at 11 a.m., teamming up with host Charissa Thompson, analysts Charles Woodson, Michael Vick, reporter Peter Schrager and personality Colin Cowherd. The show will also feautre segments without Cooper Manning throughout the season.
Then at noon ET it's FOX NFL Sunday with host Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jimmy Johnson. Insider Jay Glazer will be there for late-breaking news and Rob Gronkowski is slated for appearances.
FOX NFL Broadcasting Booths
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen return in the No. 1 booth for a second season with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the sidelines. Mike Pereira will be there to analyze the rules that you think you know but don't really know.
The following booths round out the roster:
Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston and Pam Oliver
Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, and Kristina Pink
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, and Shannon Spake
Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, and Laura Okmin
Chris Myers, Robert Smith, and Jen Hale