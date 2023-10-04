Fox News Pranked By Tucker Carlson Fan During Mass Shooting Coverage
By Kyle Koster
Like other networks, Fox News broke into live coverage of the mass shooting at Morgan State University last night. At one point a caller claiming to have information and insight into what happened was put on the air and asked what happened. It quickly became clear that whomever was on the other line was taking this of all opportunities to play a prank on the network and offer a strong endorsement of Tucker Carlson, who was dismissed from the airwaves back in April.
"We all get together every Tuesday night and we watch Tucker Carlson's show on X," the caller began. "We used to watch him on Fox News, obviously he's not there and still being the most credible guy in media in America, we always get together to watch Tucker Carlson. Think he's probably doing better now that he's not with Fox News because the corporate media always controls what the teleprompter readers aren't able to say —"
At this point production realized that "Tyrone" was taking the unconventional approach to leverage a horrific tragedy to make a point about the former primetime host, which is certainly a choice, and pivoted to something else.
Not at all depressing, why do you ask?