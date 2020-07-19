FOX News Host Chris Wallace Pressed President Donald Trump on Cognitive Test
By Brian Giuffra | Jul 19 2020
The weather is heating up and so are emotions around the Presidential election. President Donald Trump came out on the offensive in a wide-ranging interview that aired today on 'Fox News Sunday' with host Chris Wallace, saying his opponent, Democrat Joe Biden, isn't mentally fit to be President. Here's an excerpt from Trump on Biden during the interview.
"I'd say he's not competent to be president. To be president, you have to be sharp and tough and so many other things. He doesn't even come out of his basement. They think, ‘Oh this is a great campaign.’ So he goes in, I'll then make a speech, it'll be a great speech, and some young guy, starts writing, ‘Vice President Biden said this, this, this, this.’ He didn't say it. Joe doesn't know he's alive, OK? He doesn't know he's alive.”
While touching on the subject of Biden's mental capability, President Trump challenged Biden to take the same cognitive test he recently did. Wallace then told President Trump he took the same cognitive test and downplayed its difficulty. Among the questions: Count back from 100 by 7s and identify a picture of an elephant. President Trump said other questions were harder. The second video includes the discussion of the cognitive test.
I actually love the idea of having both candidates take some sort of IQ test. It wouldn't make me feel any differently about them, but the pressure that would be on both to perform well on the test would be incredible. If they live-streamed the two taking the test, I guarantee you it would get insanely-high ratings. I'd happily live blog the test.
President Trump said he aced this cognitive test. Would Biden do the same? Could President Trump perform under the bright lights of live TV in a clutch situation like taking a test? Inquiring minds want to know. Let's make it happen.