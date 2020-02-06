Details on FOX's XFL Sideline Plans
By Bobby Burack | Feb 06 2020
The XFL 2.0 kicks off this weekend and FOX has added Jenny Taft and Brock Huard to its coverage as the network's sideline reporters, The Big Lead has learned from multiple sources.
Taft joins the broadcast duo of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the sidelines. Huard will begin the season with Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt. FOX will look to add additional on-air talents to the broadcast as the season progresses.
Like FOX, the XFL's other broadcast partner, ESPN/ABC, opted for well-known voices and reporters. Steve Levy, Greg McElroy, Tom Luginbill, and Dianna Russini will call the Saturday games on ABC. Tom Hart, Joey Galloway, and Pat McAfee will work Sundays.
Taft is viewed as a rising star throughout the industry for her versatility and relatable personality. She's the moderator of FS1's top-rated Undisputed with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, sideline reports on FOX's A-team college football coverage, and filled in on the NFL sidelines this season.
Huard, who spent five years in the NFL, left ESPN for FOX a year ago. The former Washington quarterback replaced Brady Quinn in the booth alongside Joe Davis after Quinn moved on to FOX's Big Noon Kickoff.
The XFL will air four games a weekend for its 10-week season. Week 1, FOX has the Wildcats at Roughnecks Saturday at 5 p.m. ET and Vipers at Guardians for the early Sunday game at 2 p.m. ET.
