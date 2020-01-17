Four Managerial Candidates for the New York Mets
By William Pitts | Jan 17 2020
The New York Mets are in search of a new manager for the second time in four months after parting ways with Carlos Beltran, who was named in Major League Baseball's investigation into the Houston Astros' signal-stealing scandal. They'll have less than a month to make a decision, as pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 11. A promising team with young talent such as last season's NL Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso is in danger of having their season slip away before it even starts unless they find the right leader.
Here are four potential candidates to fill the job,.
1. Terry Collins - Mets manager, 2011-2017
A name that many of the older Mets would gladly welcome back to the dugout, Collins led the Mets during their most recent period of sustained success, including their 2015 National League pennant, and is second on the all-time wins list for Mets managers with 551, trailing only Davey Johnson. Collins retired from managerial duty in 2017, but still holds a position with the Mets as senior advisor of player personnel. Fred Wilpon would not have to go far to get an interview.
2. Hensley Meulens - Mets bench coach
Meulens, also known as "Bam Bam", is a hot name in baseball. He won championships as part of Bruce Bochy's coaching staff with the San Francisco Giants in the early 2010s. When the Yankees went on their managerial search that eventually ended with Aaron Boone, Meulens was also a candidate for that job, and was also passed over for Bochy's old job in San Francisco earlier this off-season. Should the Mets pass him over, the Red Sox are also in play for his services.
3. Luis Rojas - Mets quality control coach
Another case of the Mets potentially hiring from within, Rojas has risen through the ranks of the Mets' organization, managing at various levels of the minors and Dominican summer and winter leagues throughout the decade before landing with the big-league club as quality-control coach in 2019. During his managerial career, he won championships with the Dominican winter team Leones de Escongito in 2015 and 2016.
4. Tim Bogar - Nationals first base coach
Earlier this offseason when the Mets conducted their first managerial search, Bogar - whose team was still trying to "#FinishTheFight" - was rumored as a strong contender for the role, and was interviewed multiple times before the Mets settled on Beltran. While there have been few details as of yet on external candidates, Bogar's new clout as a World Series champion, as well as his history within the Mets organization (he played for the team from 1993 to 1996) will be positive credentials.