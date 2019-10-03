Four Candidates to Replace Mickey Callaway as New York Mets Manager By Ryan Phillips | Oct 03 2019 Elsa/Getty Images

Mickey Callaway was fired by the New York Mets on Thursday after two years as the team's manager. What follows is a look at four candidates to replace him in that position.

Carlos Beltran

Beltran has received considerable buzz over the last week as Callaway's fate became more certain. He hasn't managed before but the 20-year big leaguer was a candidate for the Yankees job in 2017 before losing out to Aaron Boone. Beltran has been a special adviser to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman since December of 2018.

Beltran played for the Mets from 2005 to 2011 and was a five-time All-Star with the team. He has deep connections to the Mets front office, having played under assistant GM Allard Baird with the Royals and under assistant GM Omar Minaya with the Mets as well. The 42-year-old was a highly-respected player during his career, possesses a high baseball IQ and would likely carry that over to the managerial side of things.

Joe Girardi

Girardi has made it pretty clear he wants the Cubs job, but this might be his best chance to get a job this cycle. The 54-year-old managed the Marlins in 2006 going 78-84, then helmed the Yankees from 2008 through 2017. During his 10 years in the Bronx, Girardi won three AL East titles and the 2009 World Series. He also posted a record of 910-710 (.562)

Girardi has been an MLB Network analyst since 2018 but it's clear he wants to get back into managing. The Mets are a great fit.

Phil Nevin

If the Mets want to snag an up-and-comer, this might be the way to go. Nevin is currently the third base coach for the Yankees, and has had success managing in the minor leagues. At the big league level, he was the Giants' third base coach in 2017 and has been with the Yankees since the start of the 2018 season.

The 48-year-old Nevin was a hard-nosed player, a former No. 1 overall draft pick and a guy who commanded respect from the clubhouses he belonged to.

David Wright

Wright is one of the most recognizable Mets players of the last 15 years and has always been a fan favorite. The 36-year-old's playing career ended with a whimper after the 2018 season thanks to numerous injuries over the years. He was a seven-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glover at third base and a two-time Silver Slugger winner.

Since retiring, Wright has worked with the Mets front office as a special adviser. It wouldn't be shocking if he got an interview for the managerial spot. Given how respected he is by everyone associated with the franchise, it also wouldn't be crazy if he got the job.