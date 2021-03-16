If Living Conditions Inside the March Madness Bubble Are Lacking, Blame the NCAA
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 16, 2021, 1:42 PM EDT
The NCAA and 68 of its best basketball teams have converged on the state of Indiana this week for the opening rounds of March Madness. Teams are mostly quarantined in Marriott hotels - an official NCAA corporate partner - for as long as they remain alive in the tournament. While there, living conditions can and will be closely monitored by people on social media. Pictures of food offerings have already started to make the rounds.
The spread looks ... cafeterian. For some schools, that could be nice, but for major programs who are used to the finer things, it might not be so appetizing. Luckily, Kentucky, whose basketball program has had it's own private chef since at least 2012, isn't here to see personal pan Pizza Hut sit on a hotel room carpet.
One coach is already worried about the conditions facing the players, telling ESPN's Jordan Cornette that the food is cold and he's worried it's not so bad that the kids want to lose so they can go home.
This seems a little far fetched. Have college basketball players become so coddled that a coach would seriously worry that they would have trouble living like, well, a college kid? Hotel cafeteria food can't be that much worse than campus cafeteria food. And what is a hotel room if not a dorm room with a bigger bed and a shower you don't have to share with a dozen other people?
If things really are that dire, perhaps the coaches should look to the NCAA who has set up the accommodations for these student athletes. Considering all the money at stake here, you would think ensuring the best possible product would be of the utmost importance. Unless their only real concern is getting these kids on television to fulfill some contractual obligations.