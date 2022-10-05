Four Odell Beckham Jr. Free Agency Destinations
Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to choose a new team. After the star wideout was released by the Cleveland Browns, joined the Los Angeles Rams, tore his ACL, and won a Super Bowl all in the span of one season, the wideout spent the last couple of months recovering and presumably biding his time for the right opportunity to emerge.
The noise about OBJ's next team has grown louder over the last week, so here are a few possible free agency destinations for the receiver.
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams expressed public interest in bringing back OBJ after last year's Super Bowl run and it's easy to see why. He fit into Sean McVay's offense seamlessly and quickly developed chemistry with Matthew Stafford. Cooper Kupp is still the No. 1 option but Beckham Jr. was a great safety net for Stafford as a guy who could reliably beat single coverage with enough wiggle to make guys missed on plays designed to get him the ball. The Rams are also struggling mightily right now offensively and a large part of the reason is that Stafford has complete tunnel vision for Kupp. Bringing back OBJ would give him another guy he trusts and help diversify the passing game, even if he wouldn't fix all the problems Los Angeles is working through right now.
New York Giants
The NFL world was buzzing when news broke earlier this week that OBJ was back at MetLife Stadium. As was quickly made clear, though, he was not there for a workout. He was there to check in on Sterling Shepard, who recently tore his ACL and was part of the infamous boat crew back when Beckham Jr. was in Giants blue. Could there be a reunion in the works? Color us skeptical, if only because it seems OBJ is interested in joining a legitimate title contender and the Giants are... not that. But New York desperately needs good receivers and would probably give their former first-round pick whatever he wanted if he decided to return to the Metropolitan area.
Green Bay Packers
The Packers are good again this year because they have Aaron Rodgers. Anybody else would struggle to be productive with a very green receiving room. The top non-rookie option for Rodgers is 32-year-old Randall Cobb now that Sammy Watkins is on the IR. Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs will get there but Rodgers needs to win now. So it's no surprise he campaigned for OBJ to come to Green Bay on his weekly Pat McAfee Show spot this week.
The Packers check several boxes for OBJ as a contending team with an elite quarterback who will not have a problem getting him the ball. The downside is that going from LA to Green Bay is the kind of scenery change that can give you whiplash. But if winning and production is the priority, the Packers make perfect sense.
Buffalo Bills
OBJ joked online that whoever won the Bills-Rams season opener would earn his services for the season. Von Miller has been openly campaigning to get his former teammate to Western New York. Buffalo checks the same boxes as Green Bay-- a great quarterback who can make any throw surrounded by championship-caliber talent. In fact, the Bills are probably better than the Packers in that regard. Beckham Jr. lining up across Stefon Diggs would be electric. If a championship is the first priority the Bills are probably the leader in the clubhouse for OBJ's services.