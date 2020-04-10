Floyd Mayweather Announces He's Becoming a Boxing Trainer
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 10 2020
Floyd Mayweather has decided to follow in his late uncle Roger's footsteps. Roger Mayweather trained his nephew for years during Floyd's rise to the top of the boxing world. After Roger's death a few weeks ago, Floyd has now decided he wants to become a trainer just like his uncle.
Mayweather took to Instagram on Friday to announce his intentions and included a video where he's working the mits with his 14-year-old nephew.
Check it out:
Here's the main part of that caption:
As many of you know, I've had incredible trainers which included my dad and uncle. Due to the recent passing of my Uncle Roger, I’ve felt inspired to help those around me the same way they have been there for me throughout my boxing career. In a time where we must distance ourselves from others, it has allowed me to reflect on how I want to make a difference in people lives and help them achieve their goals. A true trainer wants the best out of their fighter and pushes them to the best of their abilities. I am new to helping people train as I’ve always been on the other side of the mitts. A fighter could be impressive at mitt work but it doesn’t make him a great fighter. A trainer could be impressive on the mitts but it doesn’t make him a great trainer. It has become a goal of mine to help others reach the best versions of themselves and walk with it in confidence. I want to leave an impression on those around me and allow them to see their potential. This quarantine period has allowed me to see the importance of unity and helping others grow. I want to do my part on this Earth and allow people to see the potential in themselves so that they can share it with the world.
While the 43-year-old has hinted at a return to the ring for another big fight, it's not a surprise that he would want to become a trainer. Both his father and uncle were fighters-turned-trainers, and Mayweather has already his own promotional business. He could become a one-stop shop for fighters. They could sign with Mayweather Promotions and get trained while having their fights promoted. It makes a lot of sense.
From a technical standpoint, there are few in boxing history who could measure up to Mayweather. He was an absolute marvel in the ring who displayed outstanding punching accuracy while being incredibly difficult to hit. His defense and technical acumen were unmatched by his peers. Boxing would benefit by his passing those traits on to the next generation of fighters.