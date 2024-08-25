Floyd Mayweather Bizarrely Fires Referee in Middle of Exhibition Fight
By Joe Lago
With a 50-0 record and world championships in five divisions, Floyd Mayweather cemented his place in boxing history as one of the sport's all-time greats.
"Money" retired from competitive boxing in 2017 and only fights to live up to his nickname — to make more cash in exhibition matches against handpicked opponents purely for entertainment.
In that respect, Mayweather still wields plenty of power in the boxing world, and he demonstrated it during Saturday night's eight-round exhibition rematch in Mexico City against John Gotti III, the grandson of the former head of the Gambino crime family, John Gotti.
During the second round, Mayweather was cautioned by Panamanian referee Hector Afu for what he deemed to be an illegal punch behind the head of Gotti III. Afu's warning angered Mayweather so much that he told the referee to "move," seemingly with the intention to have Afu get out of the way completely.
The irrirated Mayweather's wish was granted. The action resumed after Afu was replaced in the ring by Alfredo Uruzquieta, a Mexican referee.
You never know what you might see with boxing's lucrative trend of made-for-pay-per-view spectacles. The first exhibition between Mayweather and Gotti III last year devolved into a massive brawl with both fighters' entourages clashing in the ring. On Saturday, the referee got fired.
Is it boxing at its highest level? No. But do the exhibitions entice fans to purchase the PPV? Apparently so. And that's why, even though no judges scored Saturday's fight, Mayweather and Gotti III both won. Again.