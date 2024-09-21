Florida vs Mississippi State: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The Florida Gators hit the road to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in an SEC matchup at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Florida will look to bounce back after a 33-20 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies. Quarterback Graham Mertz was sharp, completing 80% of his passes for 195 yards, a touchdown, and just one interception.
WATCH: Florida vs Mississippi State Live
Meanwhile, Mississippi State are also looking to shake off a loss, after falling 41-17 to the Toledo Rockets in their last game. Blake Shapen threw for 319 yards with two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Rockets at bay.
Florida vs. Mississippi State
- Date: Saturday, September 21
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC ESPN+
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Florida (-6.5) vs. Mississippi State
O/U: 58.5
