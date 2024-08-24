Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch, stream, TV channel, time
By Kilty Cleary
The 2024 college football season will get underway on Saturday when the No. 10 ranked Florida State Seminoles will face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.
There is a long history between these two teams over the years, the Seminoles lead the all-time series 15-11-1 and a dominant 13-4 record against the Yellow Jackets in regular-season ACC games.
The last time these two teams squared off was in 2022, and Florida State came out on top with a 41-16 victory at Doak Campbell Stadium. Keep an eye on running back Lawrance Toafili, the last time they met he was on fire, racking up 154 total yards and two touchdowns.
Georgia Tech will need to make some adjustments on defense if they plan to stop Toafili, in 2023 they allowed 221.3 rushing yards per game (128th in the FBS).
This will be a great game to kickoff the 2024 college football season.
#10 Florida State vs Georgia Tech
- Date: Saturday, August 24
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ACC Network
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
#10 Florida State (-10.5) vs. Georgia State
O/U: 55.5