Florida State Joins Michigan and Clemson in Dubious Category
By Max Weisman
Florida State has accomplished something that hasn't been done since 2008, but it's not something they'd like to be associated with.
The Seminoles were ranked No. 10 in the preseason AP Poll before falling on their face in their first two games of the season. FSU played Georgia Tech in a Week 0 game in Dublin, Ireland, and was upset 24-21 on the back of two rushing touchdowns by running back Jamal Haynes.
If that wasn't enough pain for Seminole fans, Florida State backed that up by putting up another stinker of a game against Boston College, losing 28-13 at home. When the Week 2 AP Poll was released Tuesday, Florida State was nowhere to be found.
The Seminoles became just the third preseason Top 10 team to fall completely out of the rankings in Week 2 since the AP Poll expanded to 25 teams in 1989. The 2008 Clemson Tigers opened their season at No. 9 in the poll before being thrashed 34-10 by the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide. The year prior, the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines lost to FCS Appalachian State 34-32 in what many consider the greatest upset in College Football history. Now, Florida State has joined that club.
Seminole fans and College Football analysts are pointing to the performance of Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei as a big reason for their 0-2 start. In FSU's two games, Uiagalelei has completed 40 of his 69 passes for 465 yards, only one touchdown and an interception.
AP voters rewarded Georgia Tech for its Week 0 upset over Florida State and its 35-12 Week 1 win over Georgia State with an appearance in the Week 2 rankings at No. 23. It's the Yellow Jackets first AP Poll appearance since 2015.
As for Florida State, the Seminoles have a bye week in Week 2 before they play the Memphis Tigers at in Week 3.